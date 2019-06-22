× Matt Bubala Full Show 6-22-19: Rolling Stones and the 25th anniversary of the O.J. Simpson murder case

The whole band is back together this weekend! Summer officially kicks off and Matt, Jess and Roger discuss the best ways to celebrate. The Rolling Stones performs at a sold out show at Solider Field and we chat with listeners about their concert experience. Kim Goldman joins the show live from LA to discuss her new podcast, Confronting: O.J. Simpson. Throughout the segment, listeners remember what their day to day lives were like when the murders took place. Matt gets some travel advice from listener and world traveller, Wally. June 22 is dubbed as Stupid Guy Thing Day….and Jess tries to understand the silly things Matt and Roger did in their younger years! Find the full podcast below!