Chicago White Sox's Zack Collins is congratulated by Tim Anderson (7) and Yolmer Sanchez, right, after hitting a three-run home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Ariel Jurado during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 21, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Highlights: White Sox 5 – Rangers 4 – 6/21/19
Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers – June 21, 2019