Highlights: White Sox 5 – Rangers 4 – 6/21/19

Posted 12:15 AM, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:10AM, June 22, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Zack Collins is congratulated by Tim Anderson (7) and Yolmer Sanchez, right, after hitting a three-run home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Ariel Jurado during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 21, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers – June 21, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

