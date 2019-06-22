× Hannah Stanley Full Show | 06.21.19

Hannah Stanley jumps behind the mic tonight!

Justin Kulovsek from the Museum of Broadcast Communication joins in studio to talk about the knew Louder Than Words exhibit!

Then, Aerial Influence co-owner, David Plummer, calls in to talk about the opportunities drone technologies offer.

Plus, Jonny Imerman and Jeff Imerman, Co-Founders of Imerman Angels & ClozTalk stop by to talk about their mission to help brand organizations through premium charity apparel.

