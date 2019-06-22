× Goldman’s family discusses Chicago roots and 25th anniversary of OJ Simpson case

It has been 25 years since the OJ Simpson case, and it could arguably be noted as the “Trial of the Century.” Kim Goldman, sister of murder victim, Ron Goldman is digging deep into this case that changed her life. Kim Goldman joins The Matt Bubala Show live to discuss the confusion about the night of the murders and the lingering questions her family has had since the trial. She discusses her new podcast “Confronting: OJ Simpson.” Her podcast can be found on iTunes and Spotify or wherever podcasts are available. Tune in to the full interview here.