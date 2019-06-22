× Chicago Blackhawks NHL Draft Special: Kirby Dach, Mark Kelley, and Troy Murray Help Recap the 2019 Draft

Harry Teinowitz and Scott King, along with Chris Boden recap an action packed 2 days of the NHL Draft. To get the show started off Chris Boden sits down with the team’s 3rd overall pick Kirby Dach, and the Vice President of Amateur Scouting Mark Kelley. Later in the program, the guys are joined by Blackhawks radio Color Analyst Troy Murray.