VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 21: Kirby Dach reacts after being selected third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks during the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Chicago Blackhawks NHL Draft Special: Kirby Dach, Mark Kelley, and Troy Murray Help Recap the 2019 Draft
Harry Teinowitz and Scott King, along with Chris Boden recap an action packed 2 days of the NHL Draft. To get the show started off Chris Boden sits down with the team’s 3rd overall pick Kirby Dach, and the Vice President of Amateur Scouting Mark Kelley. Later in the program, the guys are joined by Blackhawks radio Color Analyst Troy Murray.