Wintrust Business Lunch 6/21/19: Office Phone Booths, Multi-Generational Workers & Fulton Market Real Estate

Ilyce Glink is the stepping in for Steve Bertrand for the last day this week and wrapped up the week with Andrea Hanis explaining how the open office space is seeing a certain solution for privacy needs. Tom Gimbel is helping offices with multi-generational work forces get along, Mike LaVista is walking businesses through the kind of technology that should be invested in, and Danny Ecker is watching the latest real estate movements going on in Fulton Market.