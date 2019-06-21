Wintrust Business Lunch 6/21/19: Office Phone Booths, Multi-Generational Workers & Fulton Market Real Estate

Posted 1:09 PM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:55PM, June 21, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY BIZ LUNCH 6/21/19

(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Ilyce Glink is the stepping in for Steve Bertrand for the last day this week and wrapped up the week with Andrea Hanis explaining how the open office space is seeing a certain solution for privacy needs. Tom Gimbel is helping offices with multi-generational work forces get along, Mike LaVista is walking businesses through the kind of technology that should be invested in, and Danny Ecker is watching the latest real estate movements going on in Fulton Market.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.