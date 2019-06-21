× WGN-TV’s Marcella Raymond opens up about her battles with PTSD

Bill and Wendy speak to WGN-TV’s Marcella Raymond, who has recently opened up about suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of her job. She talks about her decision to seek treatment for PTSD, coping with the traumatic experiences she’s endured through the years, and more. She also sends a powerful message to anyone who is suffering in silence.

Read Marcella’s Facebook blog, “I’m a Chicago Journalist with PTSD.”

