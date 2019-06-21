Video: Weekend Warning – Fests, fests and more fests

Although it may just now be the official beginning of summer, we’re fully into the peak of summer festival season. Lauren Lapka takes a look at some of the events on the calendar and reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive to all the fun.
ALL WEEKEND
Ravinia
- Shows each night
- Fri: Tony Bennett
- Sat: Fleetwood Mac
- Sun: Melissa Ethridge/George Thorogood
- https://www.ravinia.org/calendar
Swedish Days
- Tues-Sun
- Geneva
- Campbell closed between 5th and 2nd
- James closed between 5th and 2nd
- Music, food, entertainment, carnival rides, 5k, parade
- Parade route..Anderson Blvd. to State St. east on State St. to 3rd St. south on 3rd St. to Train Station
- 10 s. Third street
- https://www.genevachamber.com/swedish_days.php
Rotary GroveFest
- Thur-Sun
- Burlington closed from Washington to Forest
- Main st closed between Curtiss and Rogers
- Carnival, Music, food, car show
- http://rotarygrovefest.com/
Gold Coast Greek Fest
- Fri: 5-11 Sat: 12-11 Sun: 12-11
- Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
- Live music, dancing, food,
- Free admission
- http://annunciationcathedralchicago.org/greek-fest/
Ruido Fest
- Union Park
- Randolph closed between Ogden and Lake
- Washington Blvd closed between Ogden and Ashland
- $85-300 tickets
- A variety of performers
- https://ruidofest.com/
Country LakeShake
- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- Fri: 4-? Sat/Sun: 3-?
- Sat and Sun sold out
- A variety of performers and things to do
- https://lakeshakefestival.com/
ADIFF
- the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF)
- A variety of movies
- Tickets $8-85
- Facets Cinématique
SJC Fest 2019
FRIDAY
Inaugural Complexcon Chicago 2019
- https://wgnradio.com/community-calendar/#/event/7842783-inaugural-complexcon-chicago-2019?radius_miles=25&location=60611-chicago§ions=all&date=2019-06-21
Make Music Day
- Fri
- Music at dozens of locations, including Millennium Park/Navy Pier
- Free
- http://makemusicchicago.org/about/
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Chicago Soul Festival
- Fri/Sat
- Navy Pier
- Free
- 16 concerts
- https://navypier.org/explore/programming-events/chicago-soul-music-festival/
World’s Largest Block Party
- Bands, food, drink, kids area.
- Campus of Old St. Patricks Catholic church
- https://www.worldslargestblockparty.com/
SATURDAY
Chicago Vegandale
- 70 vendors
- Butler Field in Grant Park
- Free admission for kids 12 and under.
- https://www.vegandalefest.com/chicago/
Habitat for Humanity High Ropes
- http://www.chicagolandhabitat.org/site/TR/HighRopes/NorthernFoxValley?pg=entry&fr_id=1170
- 9-5
- Repel down a 21 story building in schaumburg!
Chicago Dragon Boat Race
- Watch teams compete in colorful boats on the river, music, vendors
- Ping Tom Memorial Park
- 19th st.
- Free
- https://www.chicagochinatown.org/2019DBR
B96 Summerbash
Craft beer festival
- 45 Breweries
- Live music
- The Morton Arboretum in Lisle
- https://www.mortonarb.org/events/craft-beer-festival
Ridge Park Art Fair/Festival
- Supporting artists in the community
- At Ridge Park
- 11-5
- www.ridgeparkartfair.org
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
Chicago food truck festival
Chicago Pride Fest
- Live music, vendors, arts and crafts.
- Halsted and Waveland.
- Pet parade Sunday at noon.
- Donation
- https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/chicagopridefest/
Ravenswood On Tap
- Local producers, live local music, handmade goods from vendors
- Ravenswood Ave and Berteau Ave.
- Donation.
- https://ravenswoodchicago.org/ontap/
Fountain Square Artisan Fest
- Features 100 artists, food vendors
- Donation
- Church and Sherman in Evanston
- https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/evanston-chamber-artisan-summerfest/
Civil Wars Day
- Battle skirmish and cannon fire at 11, 12, and 1
- Hear period songs, meet Lincoln
- Fischer Farm in Bensenville
- http://www.bensenvilleparkdistrict.org/pdcms/events-at-the-farm
Highland Park Art’s Festival
- 100 artists, all types of art
- donation
- https://amdurproductions.com/event/festival-of-fine-arts-highland-park-2019/
SUNDAY
Northcenter Neighborhood Garden Tour
- Self-guided walking tour of northcenter gardens and outdoor spaces.
- Begins at Alexander Graham Bell school
- Includes 40 homes
- Live music.
- https://www.facebook.com/events/2348778445399065/
Walk for Kidneys
- Soldier Field
- 8:25am
- Fight against kidney disease
- https://www.nkfi.org/walk-for-kidneys
Cooley’s Anemia Foundation Care
- 10-1
- Burnham Park and Lake shore drive.
- https://www.thalassemia.org/chicagocarewalk2019/
