Video: Weekend Warning – Fests, fests and more fests

Although it may just now be the official beginning of summer, we’re fully into the peak of summer festival season. Lauren Lapka takes a look at some of the events on the calendar and reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive to all the fun.

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

Swedish Days

  • Tues-Sun
  • Geneva
  • Campbell closed between 5th and 2nd
  • James closed between 5th and 2nd
  • Music, food, entertainment, carnival rides, 5k, parade
  • Parade route..Anderson     Blvd.   to         State   St.                   east    on       State   St.       to            3rd      St.                   south on       3rd      St.       to         Train   Station
  • 10 s. Third street
  • https://www.genevachamber.com/swedish_days.php

Rotary GroveFest

  • Thur-Sun
  • Burlington closed from Washington  to Forest
  • Main st closed between Curtiss and Rogers
  • Carnival, Music, food, car show
  • http://rotarygrovefest.com/

Gold Coast Greek Fest

Ruido Fest

  • Union Park
  • Randolph closed between Ogden and Lake
  • Washington Blvd closed between Ogden and Ashland
  • $85-300 tickets
  • A variety of performers
  • https://ruidofest.com/

Country LakeShake

  • Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
  • Fri: 4-? Sat/Sun: 3-?
  • Sat and Sun sold out
  • A variety of performers and things to do
  • https://lakeshakefestival.com/

ADIFF

  • the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF)
  • A variety of movies
  • Tickets $8-85
  •  Facets Cinématique

SJC Fest 2019

 

FRIDAY

Inaugural Complexcon Chicago 2019

Make Music Day

 

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Chicago Soul Festival

World’s Largest Block Party

 

SATURDAY

Chicago Vegandale

Habitat for Humanity High Ropes

Chicago Dragon Boat Race

B96 Summerbash

Craft beer festival

Ridge Park Art Fair/Festival

 

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Chicago food truck festival

Chicago Pride Fest

Ravenswood On Tap

Fountain Square Artisan Fest

Civil Wars Day

Highland Park Art’s Festival

 

SUNDAY

Northcenter Neighborhood Garden Tour

Walk for Kidneys

Cooley’s Anemia Foundation Care

