Video: Weekend Warning – Fests, fests and more fests

Although it may just now be the official beginning of summer, we’re fully into the peak of summer festival season. Lauren Lapka takes a look at some of the events on the calendar and reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive to all the fun.

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

Shows each night

Fri: Tony Bennett

Sat: Fleetwood Mac

Sun: Melissa Ethridge/George Thorogood

https://www.ravinia.org/calendar

Swedish Days

Tues-Sun

Geneva

Campbell closed between 5th and 2nd

James closed between 5th and 2nd

Music, food, entertainment, carnival rides, 5k, parade

Parade route..Anderson Blvd. to State St. east on State St. to 3rd St. south on 3rd St. to Train Station

10 s. Third street

https://www.genevachamber.com/swedish_days.php

Rotary GroveFest

Thur-Sun

Burlington closed from Washington to Forest

Main st closed between Curtiss and Rogers

Carnival, Music, food, car show

http://rotarygrovefest.com/

Gold Coast Greek Fest

Fri: 5-11 Sat: 12-11 Sun: 12-11

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

Live music, dancing, food,

Free admission

http://annunciationcathedralchicago.org/greek-fest/

Ruido Fest

Union Park

Randolph closed between Ogden and Lake

Washington Blvd closed between Ogden and Ashland

$85-300 tickets

A variety of performers

https://ruidofest.com/

Country LakeShake

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Fri: 4-? Sat/Sun: 3-?

Sat and Sun sold out

A variety of performers and things to do

https://lakeshakefestival.com/

ADIFF

the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF)

A variety of movies

Tickets $8-85

Facets Cinématique

SJC Fest 2019

FRIDAY

Inaugural Complexcon Chicago 2019

Make Music Day

Fri

Music at dozens of locations, including Millennium Park/Navy Pier

Free

http://makemusicchicago.org/about/

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Chicago Soul Festival

Fri/Sat

Navy Pier

Free

16 concerts

https://navypier.org/explore/programming-events/chicago-soul-music-festival/

World’s Largest Block Party

Bands, food, drink, kids area.

Campus of Old St. Patricks Catholic church

https://www.worldslargestblockparty.com/

SATURDAY

Chicago Vegandale

70 vendors

Butler Field in Grant Park

Free admission for kids 12 and under.

https://www.vegandalefest.com/chicago/

Habitat for Humanity High Ropes

http://www.chicagolandhabitat.org/site/TR/HighRopes/NorthernFoxValley?pg=entry&fr_id=1170

9-5

Repel down a 21 story building in schaumburg!

Chicago Dragon Boat Race

Watch teams compete in colorful boats on the river, music, vendors

Ping Tom Memorial Park

19th st.

Free

https://www.chicagochinatown.org/2019DBR

B96 Summerbash

Allstate Arena

https://b96.radio.com/contest/enter-win-front-row-tickets-b96-pepsi-summer-bash#//

Craft beer festival

45 Breweries

Live music

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle

https://www.mortonarb.org/events/craft-beer-festival

Ridge Park Art Fair/Festival

Supporting artists in the community

At Ridge Park

11-5

www.ridgeparkartfair.org

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Chicago food truck festival

Chicago Pride Fest

Live music, vendors, arts and crafts.

Halsted and Waveland.

Pet parade Sunday at noon.

Donation

https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/chicagopridefest/

Ravenswood On Tap

Local producers, live local music, handmade goods from vendors

Ravenswood Ave and Berteau Ave.

Donation.

https://ravenswoodchicago.org/ontap/

Fountain Square Artisan Fest

Features 100 artists, food vendors

Donation

Church and Sherman in Evanston

https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/evanston-chamber-artisan-summerfest/

Civil Wars Day

Battle skirmish and cannon fire at 11, 12, and 1

Hear period songs, meet Lincoln

Fischer Farm in Bensenville

http://www.bensenvilleparkdistrict.org/pdcms/events-at-the-farm

Highland Park Art’s Festival

100 artists, all types of art

donation

https://amdurproductions.com/event/festival-of-fine-arts-highland-park-2019/

SUNDAY

Northcenter Neighborhood Garden Tour

Self-guided walking tour of northcenter gardens and outdoor spaces.

Begins at Alexander Graham Bell school

Includes 40 homes

Live music.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2348778445399065/

Walk for Kidneys

Soldier Field

8:25am

Fight against kidney disease

https://www.nkfi.org/walk-for-kidneys

Cooley’s Anemia Foundation Care

10-1

Burnham Park and Lake shore drive.

https://www.thalassemia.org/chicagocarewalk2019/

