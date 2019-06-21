Video: Ryan Burrow and Lauren Lapka Take Supporting Habitat for Humanity to New Heights

WGN reporters, Ryan Burrow and Lauren Lapka, take part in a special preview of the High Ropes for Habitat fundraising event, which supports Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley. The actual event, which takes place Saturday, June 22, will feature 50 participants rappelling down the side of a 21 story office building in Schaumburg. Participants’ friends and family will watch and cheer them on from a rooftop party on the adjacent parking garage. Watch the video below to see Lauren and Ryan both try the trip down the side of the building.

