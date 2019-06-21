× The Top Five@5 (06/21/19): Jim Acosta & Sara Sanders once sang together, Nik Wallenda prepares for his NYC high-wire act, a new Freddie Mercury track is released, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, June 21st 2019:

CNN’s Jim Acosta tells Jimmy Kimmel a weird story about the time when Sara Huckabee Sanders tried to rope him into singing a Christmas carol at the White House Christmas party just days after a judge forced her to reinstate Acosta’s press pass. Carrie Underwood, the NFL, and NBC have been hit with a lawsuit that accuses them of plagiarizing the ‘Sunday Night Football’ theme. A previously unreleased track from Freddie Mercury has been released, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3651142/3651142_2019-06-22-005042.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!