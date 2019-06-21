× The Opening Bell 6/21/19: “…There Are Some Very Good Buys In The Market.”

The world is more interconnected than ever before and thats evident by the news about the US drone shot down over Iran and oil prices feeling an immediate impact. Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) discussed that story that could carry over into the next week along with good market buys and the Federal Reserve. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then wrapped up the week after keeping his eye on the Paris Air Show and the major lifeline that Boeing received from British Airways.