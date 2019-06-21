× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.21.19: Renewing the Jussie Smollett controversy, a bike ride for cancer, and Lincoln’s Bible

John Williams begins by giving out a 4-pack of Blackhawks convention tickets at the beginning of the show today. Next, John speaks to Megan Crepau from the Chicago Tribune, to explain the next steps in the reopening of the Jussie Smollett case. Additionally, John speaks to Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Director Alan Lowe about the donation of President Lincoln’s Bible. King John then wraps up the show with his weekly “Fun Things To Do” and Bright Side of Life segments.

[http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3651082/The_John_Williams_Show_Full_Podcast_06_21_19_Jussie_Smollett_controversy_a_bike_ride_for_cancer_and_the_Lincoln_Bible__2019-06-21-213422.64kmono.mp3]