The Chicago Way, Ep. 195: Ald. Carrie Austin loses at ‘musical chairs’ the Chicago Way, Dr. Willie Wilson is waiting for a phone call, and more…

Posted 7:18 AM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:17AM, June 21, 2019

Chicago Aldermen Carrie Austin, left, and Arenda Troutman turn away from the cameras as they talk during a City Council meeting in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2007. Troutman was arrested on federal bribery charges Monday, Jan. 8. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 195: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Dr. Willie Wilson to talk about why he’s started Political Action Committee(PAC) and his eagerness to help Mayor Lori Lightfoot; if only she’d call. Then, Veteran Chicago Tribune reporter covering Springfield Ray Long explains how Gov. Pritzker & friends plan spend $400k(of our money) on dog parks. And, Chicago Tribune editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis stops by to look at the emerging storylines of the 2020 presidential election. Plus, Kasso knows what happens when you play ‘musical chairs’ the Chicago Way, looking at you Ald. Carrie Austin.

Download this episode here

