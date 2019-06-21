× Terrorism expert Tom Mockaitis weighs in on President Trump’s decision to not attack Iran

On Thursday, President Trump ordered the U.S. military to conduct a limited strike against Iran to retaliate for the downing of a Navy surveillance drone in the Persian Gulf region, but he then called off the operation just 10 minutes before it was to begin. Terrorism expert and DePaul University history professor Tom Mockaitis weighs in on the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

