The fantastic Bernard Fowler turns Rolling Stones songs inside out | Dave Hoekstra

Posted 7:18 PM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:17PM, June 21, 2019

Members of The Rolling Stones, from right, Bernard Fowler, Keith Richards and Ron Wood perform during their open-air concert on the Wasen area in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday May 29, 1999. With this concert the Rolling Stones start their "Bridges to Babylon Tour 1999". (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle)

On a special Nocturnal Journal podcast, Singer-songwriter-producer Bernard Fowler dropped by WGN on the eve of the Rolling Stones’ historic “No Filter” tour to do a deep dig with Dave Hoekstra about his eclectic musical journey: Providing background vocals for the Stones since 1988, his seminal work with house music legend Larry Levan, encounters with Lemmy of Motorhead and Alice Cooper. the profound influence of New York City salsa and more.

Fowler’s latest album “Inside Out” (Rhyme & Reason Records) features Stones songs deconstructed into spoken word and hip-hop idioms. Fowler, Stones saxophonist Tim Ries and others appear at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Martyr’s in Chicago. Expect some “surprise guests”.

 

The Rolling Stones will be playing at Soldier Field at 7:30 p.m. on tonight and Tuesday.

 

 

