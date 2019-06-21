× The fantastic Bernard Fowler turns Rolling Stones songs inside out | Dave Hoekstra

On a special Nocturnal Journal podcast, Singer-songwriter-producer Bernard Fowler dropped by WGN on the eve of the Rolling Stones’ historic “No Filter” tour to do a deep dig with Dave Hoekstra about his eclectic musical journey: Providing background vocals for the Stones since 1988, his seminal work with house music legend Larry Levan, encounters with Lemmy of Motorhead and Alice Cooper. the profound influence of New York City salsa and more.

Fowler’s latest album “Inside Out” (Rhyme & Reason Records) features Stones songs deconstructed into spoken word and hip-hop idioms. Fowler, Stones saxophonist Tim Ries and others appear at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Martyr’s in Chicago. Expect some “surprise guests”.

The Rolling Stones will be playing at Soldier Field at 7:30 p.m. on tonight and Tuesday.