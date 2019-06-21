Roe Conn Full Show (6/21/19): LIVE Music from Jakob Dylan & Jade Castrinos, the Mayor of Tinley Park rolls out the Canarble Wagon, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, June 22nd, 2019:
CLTV meteorologist Duffy Atkins breaks bad on Roe for some unexlplained reason; former Capitol Records CEO Andrew Slater and musician Jakob Dylan talks about their new project ‘Echo in the Canyon’; Lauren Lapka presents her weekend festival picks; WGN’s Chris Boden checks in from Vancouver before the NHL Draft; the Top Five@5 features a great moment from Studio G; the Mayor of Tinley Park Jacob Vandenberg rolls out the Canarble Wagon; And Jakob Dylan & Jade Castrinos with the Echo Canyon Band perform for LIVE Music Friday.
