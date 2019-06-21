× Prince “The Originals” vs. 2 Dudes 1 Disc [Special Guest: Brian Althimer]

On this episode of 2 Dudes 1 Disc, host Mike Heidemann is joined by the musical maestro, the sultan of sound…WGN Radio Technical producer and the biggest Prince mega-fan outside of the state of Minnesota, Brian Althimer. We dive into the remarkable wealth of songs Prince wrote for other artists during his legendary career when we take on Prince “The Originals”.

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here:



