× Pete McMurray Full Show | 06.20.19 | Acrobat Nik Wallenda, Travel Tips from Amy Tara Koch, & How to Avoid Ticket Scams!

On this episode, Pete McMurray talks with Nik Wallenda, Acrobat, about his upcoming stunt walk on a highwire over Times Square. ABC will broadcast live, this Sunday at 7pm CT.

Then Father Hurley from St. Patrick’s Church joins in studio to talk about the 35th Annual World’s Largest Block Party. It will take place Friday and Saturday (June 21-22) on the campus of Old St. Pat’s Church. For more information visit: www.worldslargestblockparty.com.

Lou Canellis calls in to give a quick NBA update on the Bulls, Zion, NBA Draft & Lou’s restaurant, Avli of coarse…. Also, David Hochberg stops by to talk about ways you can better your credit!

Later, Travel Expert, Amy Tara Koch joins in studio to talk about the best camping spot in Wisconsin.

Plus, Steve Bernas, President and Chief Executive Officer for the Better Business Bureau of Chicago, gives advice on what you should NEVER do while buying concert tickets.

Listen to the podcast here: