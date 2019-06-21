× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-21-19: “A Harvard scientist said we have five years to save ourselves from climate change. Five years! Phew! I can start thinking about it later”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Lori Lightfoot being bumped on Colbert last night (she’s scheduled to appear tonight), President Trump tweeting that a retaliatory strike against Iran was “cocked and loaded,” a Harvard scientist saying that we have 5 years to save ourselves from climate change, the Bulls picking guard Coby White from North Carolina in last night’s NBA Draft, the Cubs beating the Mets on the back of prospect Adbert Alzolay, the White Sox getting ready for a weekend series against the Rangers (and Rangers baseball!) and the Blackhawks preparing for the NHL Draft.