Judge to appoint special prosecutor to investigate handling of Jussie Smollett case

Posted 11:16 AM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14AM, June 21, 2019

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge ruled Friday that a special prosecutor would be appointed to investigate the Jussie Smollett case.

Specifically, the special prosecutor would examine State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office and its controversial decision to drop all charges against Smollett.

Smollett was accused of disorderly conduct, and staging a phony hate crime, to raise his profile — and salary — on the television series “Empire.”

Chicago police have said that they have overwhelming evidence against Smollett.

