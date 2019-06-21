Jakob Dylan & Andrew Slater joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!
Director Andrew Slater and Executive Producer Jakob Dylan, who is also the front-man of ‘The Wallflowers’ joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about their new documentary ‘Echo In The Canyon’ that takes an in-depth look at the Lauren Canyon folk/rock music scene of the 1960s. With Ringo Starr, Stephen Stills, Jackson Browne, David Crosby–and Tom Petty in his last filmed interview before his death.
