× Jakob Dylan & Andrew Slater joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!

Director Andrew Slater and Executive Producer Jakob Dylan, who is also the front-man of ‘The Wallflowers’ joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about their new documentary ‘Echo In The Canyon’ that takes an in-depth look at the Lauren Canyon folk/rock music scene of the 1960s. With Ringo Starr, Stephen Stills, Jackson Browne, David Crosby–and Tom Petty in his last filmed interview before his death.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3651136/3651136_2019-06-22-003336.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!