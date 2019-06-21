Jakob Dylan & Andrew Slater joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!

Posted 7:17 PM, June 21, 2019

Jakob Dyaln along with the late Tom Petty in the documentary 'Echo In The Canyon' (photo courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment)

Director Andrew Slater and Executive Producer Jakob Dylan, who is also the front-man of ‘The Wallflowers’ joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about their new documentary ‘Echo In The Canyon’ that takes an in-depth look at the Lauren Canyon folk/rock music scene of the 1960s. With Ringo Starr, Stephen Stills, Jackson Browne, David Crosby–and Tom Petty in his last filmed interview before his death.

