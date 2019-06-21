Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, special guest Taj Mahal with Keith Richards and Darryl Jones of the Rolling Stones perform at the United Center on Tuesday, May 28, 2013 in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
It’s “Moron Entertainment” live from Chess Records!
Live from historic Chess Records, it’s another exciting episode of ‘Moron Entertainment!” Dean Richards joins Steve live from the historic site with Rolling Stones Bassist Darryl Jones who shares what audiences can expect tonight at the Rolling Stones take the stage at Chicago’s Soldier Field.