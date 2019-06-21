Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on “Legion” season 3, the return of “Big Brother”, HBO’s “Years and Years” & more

Posted 3:45 PM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:41PM, June 21, 2019

Lauren Tsai, from front row left, Rachel Keller, Dan Stevens, Aubrey Plaza, Navid Negahban, Lauren Shuler-Donner, and from back row left, Noah Hawley, and Jeph Loeb participate in the "Legion" panel during FX TCA Winter Press Tour on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Alexander Zalben is the managing editor for Decider.com. He joins the Bill and Wendy show every Friday to talk TV! This week, they talk about Netflix’s “Historical Roasts” with Jeff Ross, the history of swearing on TV, “Dark”, FX’s “Legion”, “The Hills: New Beginnings”, the return of “Big Brother”,  HBO’s “Years and Years”, “Yellowstone”, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.