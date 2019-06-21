× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 6.21.19: Another around the way Friday

Today, Bill and Wendy talk about how ‘Toy Story 4′ brought back Mr. Potato Head after Don Rickles’ death, creative minds in TV, Rod Serling, HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’, The Ernie Kovacs Show, and much more. Plus, Jerry Nunn from Nunnontherun shares the top things to do in the city for July.

