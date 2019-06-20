× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/20/19: Social Media’s Move Towards Regulation, The Frank Lloyd Wright Trust, & $25M House

Social media and digital communication sites are some of the heaviest hitters when it comes to influencing the public but Joan Solsman explained to Ilyce Glink that politics are getting involved to regulate these players, and that means things are going to move slowly. Celeste Adams is updating the next chapter of the Frank Lloyd Wright architectural legacy while Dennis Rodin is finding the positive in the overwhelmingly negative Chicago market by spending plenty of time last week in some of the most expensive homes in Chicago. One of the homes is a 37,000 square foot home…