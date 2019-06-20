× What we need to know about “16 Shots”, the new Showtime documentary that examines the Laquan McDonald shooting

Bill and Wendy sit down with independent journalist and producer of the “16 Shots” documentary, Jamie Kalven. Kavlen was instrumental in breaking the story of the LaQuan McDonald shooting back in 2014. The documentary takes a closer look into the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke and the cover-up that ensued. Kavlen discusses his role in the high-profile case, its impact on the city, and more. You can see “16 Shots” on Showtime’s website or the Showtime app.

