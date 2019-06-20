× uh-PARENT-ly | Early learning: why the development of our babies’ brains is No Small Matter

June 20, 2019 is No Small Matter Day in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued the proclamation to increase awareness of a new documentary about early childhood. Did you know more than 90 percent of brain development happens before the age of 5? And according to Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child, during the first few years of life, a child forms more than one million new neural connections every second. That means every interaction counts, but not every child has access to those interactions. Cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos start season four of uh-PARENT-ly talking to writer and filmmaker Greg Jacobs about the childcare crisis in America.

