TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Russel Crowe in “The Loudest Voice”, new comedy “Los Espookys” from Fred Armisen and the TCA Awards nominations

Posted 3:37 AM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:32AM, June 20, 2019

Fred Armisen arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan reviews the new comedies “Alternatino with Arturo Castro” (Comedy Central) and “Los Espookys” (HBO), the new Russell Crowe mini-series “The Loudest Voice” and previews the TCA nominations for the best in TV.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

