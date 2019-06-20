× TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Russel Crowe in “The Loudest Voice”, new comedy “Los Espookys” from Fred Armisen and the TCA Awards nominations

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan reviews the new comedies “Alternatino with Arturo Castro” (Comedy Central) and “Los Espookys” (HBO), the new Russell Crowe mini-series “The Loudest Voice” and previews the TCA nominations for the best in TV.

