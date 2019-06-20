× Thought Leader Greg Warsek: Commercial Real Estate On Track For A Record Year

Since starting these conversations a few years ago, the commercial real estate industry has been one of the most steady markets in the city with help from the downtown office boom, the co-working spaces and much more. Steve Grzanich and Greg Warsek (SVP & Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank) chatted about the continued strength for 2019, where interest rates will take the industry, and the growth of opportunity zones on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation.