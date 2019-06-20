× The Top Five@5 (06/20/19): President Trump says Iran made a “very big mistake,” Stephen Colbert fact-checks POTUS, a gun-wielding grandma stops a fugitive, a man attempts to see ‘Avengers: Endgame’ 200 times, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, June 20th, 2019:

President Trump spoke to reporters following a meeting with his top national security advisers after Iran, shot down an unmanned drone flying in international airspace. Stephen Colbert fact-check the President’s claim about a “sold-out” crowd for his 2020 re-election rally. A 75-year-old, gun-wielding grandmother from Alabama stops a wanted criminal. A Florida man attempts to see ‘Avengers: Endgame’ 200 times, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3650731/3650731_2019-06-21-000731.64kmono.mp3

