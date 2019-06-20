The Opening Bell 6/20/19: The Fed Continues To Move At A Cautious Pace

June 20, 2019
Despite what goes on in the rest of the business world, the commercial real estate world continues to the chug along. Steve Grzanich and Greg Warsek (SVP & Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank) have been covering the latest coming out of the Chicago and Midwest market and are keeping their eyes on the city’s largest commercial space tenant, and the record setting pace it’s currently on. (At 18:04) Veronique de Rugy (Sr. Research Fellow at The Mercatus Center) then recapped the announcements from the Federal Reserve yesterday and how it may feel like a win for consumers as interest rates stay the same, but may have a more uncertain future ahead.

 

