The Mincing Rascals 06.20.19: FBI Alderman raids, Mayor Lighftoot's travels, drone shot down in Iran, Trump's 2020 campaign

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune and Mark Bazer of “The Interview Show.” The Rascals discuss the FBI raid of Alderman Carrie Austin, another public official caught up in the recent slew of federal investigations into city corruption. Additionally, The Rascals expound on Lori Lightfoot’s recent trip to New York City, during which she appeared on The Late Show and attended multiple Democratic events. Then, the Rascals mince about Kyle Kashuv, the 18-year-old Parkland shooting survivor who was denied admission into Harvard after writing racial slurs in a shared document. Next, the Rascals discuss the American surveillance drone that was recently shot down by the Iranian military after flying near the Persian Gulf. Finally, the Rascals interpret Trump’s lengthy re-election rally in which he recycled many of the terms used in the 2016 election.