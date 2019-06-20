× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.20.19: Crosstown Classic, Dylan Geick on coming out, Pat Mac’s Pack, reparations bill

John Williams goes over last night’s Crosstown Classic game, between the White Sox and Chicago Cubs, with Lauren Lapka. Then, a graduate of Stevenson High School-turned-social media star, Dylan Geick, joins the show to share his coming out story, and hear those of some of our listeners. WGN Radio Account Executive Kevin McDonough joins the show to share why he bikes 70 miles one day a year, and talks about the cause to which tomorrow’s ride is going. Finally, Associated Press National Reporter on Race and Ethnicity Errin Haines Whack explains the House reparations bill 40, in the name of apologizing to those who suffered through slavery.