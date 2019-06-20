× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.20.19: Lightfoot -vs- Lightfoot

Today on the Steve Cochran Show… Our MVPP is Rachel (Rae) Johnson, the founder of The National Sisterhood United for Journeyman Lineman. Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein stops by. Josh Hill plugs us with the entertainment report. Holocaust survivor, Renee Silberman and historian Edna Friedberg talks about an upcoming trip to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Father Hurley fills us in on the World’s Largest Block Party. Producer Michael Heideman has us questioning our knowledge about Gordon Lightfoot and Lori Lightfoot with a trivia game.