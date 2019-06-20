Steve Cochran Full Show 06.20.19: Lightfoot -vs- Lightfoot

Posted 2:38 PM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05AM, June 20, 2019

Steve Cochran on the Steve Cochran Show

Today on the Steve Cochran Show…  Our MVPP is Rachel (Rae) Johnson, the founder of The National Sisterhood United for Journeyman Lineman.  Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein stops by.  Josh Hill plugs us with the entertainment report.  Holocaust survivor, Renee Silberman and historian Edna Friedberg talks about an upcoming trip to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.   Father Hurley fills us in on the World’s Largest Block Party.  Producer Michael Heideman has us questioning our knowledge about Gordon Lightfoot  and Lori Lightfoot with a trivia game.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.