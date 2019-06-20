In this Sept. 24, 2010 photo, the Doo-Wop group Sha Na Na poses during a rehearsal for their special performance to mark the 75th anniversary of Hofstra University in Melville, N.Y. From left are Screamin' Scott Simon; Donny York; David Garrett; Elliot Cahn; Robert Leonard and Jocko Marcellino. Four decades after performing as the pentultimate act at Woodstock and three decades after hosting a long-running TV variety show and appearing in the movie classic, "Grease," several former members of the doo-wop singing group are reuniting the weekend of Sept. 25 for a special one-time-only performance. (AP Photo/Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Sha Na Na brings the Rock ‘n’ Roll to Addison
Tonight, Sha Na Na brings their Rock ‘n’ Roll celebration to Addison, IL. The band will perform at Village Green in Addison at 7:30pm and the concert is FREE. Bill and Wendy speak to the great Jocko Marcellino, founder of Sha Na Na about their 50th-anniversary commemorative edition LP and CD slated for release Friday, June 21, their experience at Woodstock, and more. For more information about Sha Na Na, visit their website.
