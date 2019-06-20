× Sha Na Na brings the Rock ‘n’ Roll to Addison

Tonight, Sha Na Na brings their Rock ‘n’ Roll celebration to Addison, IL. The band will perform at Village Green in Addison at 7:30pm and the concert is FREE. Bill and Wendy speak to the great Jocko Marcellino, founder of Sha Na Na about their 50th-anniversary commemorative edition LP and CD slated for release Friday, June 21, their experience at Woodstock, and more. For more information about Sha Na Na, visit their website.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.