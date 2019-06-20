Roe Conn Full Show (6/20/19): Michael Steele, Roeper Reviews, Jim Gaffigan, a Top Five@5 that gets weird, and more…

Posted 11:25 PM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:38AM, June 21, 2019

Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes present the Top Five@5 (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, June 20th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on a toxic water crisis in Will County; former Chairman of the RNC Michael Steele looks at how Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination are doing to hurt their chances; the voice of the Chicago Blackhawks John Wiedeman previews the team’s 2019 third-overall draft pick; the Top Five@5 features some bizarre stories; Richard Roeper reviews: “Toy Story 4,” “Echo In The Canyon,” & “Being Frank”; and Jim Gaffigan sits down with Richard Roeper to talk about walking the fine-line between drama & comedy.

