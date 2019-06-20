× Patrick McDonald: What’s left of summer movies?

Über-Critic Patrick McDonald joins Bill and Wendy show to talk about what’s hot at the box office this weekend! They talk about the Chicago Film Tour, the most anticipated movies coming out in Summer 2019, Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson movie, Disney live-action remakes, and more. He also reviews “Toy Story 4” and “Echo In The Valley”.

