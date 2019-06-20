Nick Digilio 6.20.19 | Dan Fienberg reviews the latest in TV and TCA nominations, The Worst TV Shows of the 70s, Summer Treats We Need to Bring Back
Hour 1:
+ TV Talk with Dan Fienberg: “Alternatino with Arturo Castro”, “Los Espookys”, “Jett” and “The Loudest Voice”
Hour 2:
+ TV Talk: Breaking Down the TCA Nominations
+ Worst TV Shows of the 70s
Hour 3:
+ Worst TV Shows of the 70s (cont.)
Hour 4:
+ Worst TV Shows of the 70s (cont.)
+ Summer Treats We Want to Bring Back
