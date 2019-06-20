Nick Digilio 6.20.19 | Dan Fienberg reviews the latest in TV and TCA nominations, The Worst TV Shows of the 70s, Summer Treats We Need to Bring Back

Posted 5:35 AM, June 20, 2019

Nick Digilio Wins Best Radio Personality

Hour 1:

+ TV Talk with Dan Fienberg: “Alternatino with Arturo Castro”, “Los Espookys”, “Jett” and “The Loudest Voice”

Hour 2:

+  TV Talk: Breaking Down the TCA Nominations

+ Worst TV Shows of the 70s

Hour 3:

+ Worst TV Shows of the 70s (cont.)

Hour 4:

+ Worst TV Shows of the 70s (cont.)

+ Summer Treats We Want to Bring Back

