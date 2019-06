× MVPP: Organization dedicated to assisting families of fallen or injured Journeymen Linemen

Rachel (Rae) Johnson, the President/Founder, of The National Sisterhood United for Journeymen Linemen makes sure the families of injured or deceased linemen are provided for. A job that a lot of people don’t think much about they are able to offer support for the people who need it most. For more information visit: https://nsujl.org/