× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-20-19: “Today is the end of the CPS school year. Formally. The real end of the year was three weeks ago when teachers stopped teaching and started showing ‘Toy Story 2’ in the classroom”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the CPS school year ending, law enforcement stepping up their PR blitz about marijuana-impaired driving, the Democratic machine making things tough on new Cook County Assessor Kaegi, TMZ reporting about a possible fight between Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise, the Sox and Cubs splitting their 2-game series at Wrigley, the Cubs calling up highly-touted and awesomely named prospect Adbert Alzolay and the Bulls getting ready to make the 7th pick (sigh) at tonight’s NBA Draft.