Leading a mission to the US Holocaust Museum

Lincolnwood resident Renee Birnberg Silberman and her husband, Dentist Dr. Joseph Silberman. Both children of Holocaust survivors are co-hosting a mission trip of 70+ area residents to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in D.C., June 23-24. We also welcome on Edna S. Friedberg who is a historian at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, where she serves as Director of the Wexner Learning Center.