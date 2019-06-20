× Is Pixar’s ‘Toy Story 4’ another tear-jerker? Richard Roeper has your review right here.

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s latest film releases:

‘Toy Story 4’- starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Keanu Reeves

‘Being Frank’- starring Jim Gaffigan

‘Echo In The Canyon’- Jakob Dylan executive produces and is the interviewer for this documentary about the Lauren Canyon folk/rock music scene of the 1960s. With Ringo Starr, Stephen Stills, Jackson Browne, David Crosby–and Tom Petty in his last filmed interview before his death.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3650734/3650734_2019-06-21-002134.64kmono.mp3

