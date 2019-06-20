× Hoge and Jahns: Tarik Cohen, Stacey Dales, and John Fox’s Bears Criticism

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns keep things interesting as the NFL Offseason reaches its, well, least interesting point. Tarik Cohen takes time to talk about the depth at running back. Hoge and Jahns are joined by the NFL Network’s Stacey Dales, who shares her thoughts on what the Bears look like heading into next season. They discuss former head coach John Fox’s criticism of the team’s lack of activity in the draft and free agency. Later on, the guys comment on an interesting picture of Hoge.

