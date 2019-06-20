× David Hochberg on the current trends in the housing market

Bill and Wendy welcome David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending of Team Hochberg on to the show. He explains the state of the housing market, how interest rates work on a mortgage, how to get the best rate, and more.



Enter to win Team Hochberg’s Free Mortgage Payment Sweepstakes. Go to www.56davidwin.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.