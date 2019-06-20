Moderator Chuck Todd introduces U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Republican Corey Stewart at the start of a Virginia senatorial debate, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Capital One headquarters, in McLean, Va. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Chuck Todd: Getting in the dirt with politics
Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the most recent Trump speech where he annouced his 2020 election campaign. They also discuss topics surrounding Hope Hicks, Joe Biden and where they see the 2020 election going.