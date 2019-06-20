× Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.20.19: A Show For The Books

Today’s show guests include Jocko Marcellino, founder and member of Sha Na Na, David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending of Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial, Jamie Kalven, freelance journalist and producer of the “16 Shots” documentary and Patrick McDonald, Film Critic for Hollywood Chicago.com.

