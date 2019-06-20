× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 6.20.19: Let’s get Loosey Goosey

We got another wild and crazy edition of the bouns hour for you. Today, Bill and Wendy discuss their interview with Jamie Kalven, the freelance journalist who blew the lid off the Laquan McDonald case, police involvement and influence in today’s society, “Bad Ronald”, and Wendy shares her thoughts on Netflix’s “Historical Roasts”.

