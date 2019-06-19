× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/19/19: The Federal Reserve’s Recession Strategy, Business Credit History, & Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Terry Savage jumped in studio with Ilyce Glink to preview the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee Meeting that will wrap up today, and there is plenty of strategy being discussed this meeting. Terry explained that the Fed needs to keep a “recession plan” together in case the economy takes a turn for the worse. Steve Ely is detailed the difference between personal vs business credit history, and Frank Sennett broke down the star studded strategy of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.