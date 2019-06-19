× What’s the deal with Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra and will it replace money as we know it?

Managing partner at Chicago Crypto Capital (chicagocryptocapital.com) joins The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes to discuss Facebook’s bold attempt to create a new global currency called Libra. Other powerful corporations, including Uber, Spotify, PayPal and VISA are in partnership with the social media giant to create this new system that aims at changing the way people use money.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3649822/3649822_2019-06-19-224222.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!