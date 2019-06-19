What’s the deal with Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra and will it replace money as we know it?

Posted 7:27 PM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:17PM, June 19, 2019

FILE - This July 16, 2013 file photo shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Managing partner at Chicago Crypto Capital (chicagocryptocapital.com) joins The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes to discuss Facebook’s bold attempt to create a new global currency called Libra. Other powerful corporations, including Uber, Spotify, PayPal and VISA are in partnership with the social media giant to create this new system that aims at changing the way people use money.

