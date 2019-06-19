× The Top Five@5 (06/19/19): Federal agents raid the ward office of another Chicago alderman, Donald Trump Jr. insults Joe Biden, Chance The Rapper tries his stand-up act, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, June 19th, 2019:

After federal agents raided the ward office of 34th Ward Ald. Carrie Austin, Mayor Lori Lightfoot was asked by reporters if had any knowledge that the raid was happening today. Donald Trump Jr. was one of the speakers firing up the crowd in Orlando before President Trump’s campaign rally, which he took several shots at Joe Biden. Chance The Rapper decided to give stand-up comedy a try at The Laugh Factory, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3649848/3649848_2019-06-19-230348.64kmono.mp3

